Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 6, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Are you defending Leni’s Holocaust denial and support of the Germans in ww2? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘It’s like being in prison’: unvaccinated Hongkongers warn of social isolation, health struggles after 20,000 exemptions voided next article White House opposes Republican push to lift Pentagon vaccine mandate The author comredg you might also like Re: On 'hate' and love at the World Cup: Palestine is more than an Arab cause Re: Israel issued 242 administrative detention orders in November Re: Israel bulldozes Gaza commercial terminal to build barrier Re: Israel 'afraid' to reveal looted Palestinian documents fearing debunked Zionist myths Re: Iran-backed media outlet reveals ‘sensitive’ sites Iran will strike in war against Israel – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email