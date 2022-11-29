Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion





By their actions shall ye know them. Unlike Iran, Russia, Hizbollah and Syria Palestine is occupied by a foreign power. That is the inconvenient truth that Israel and its buddies can never escape from. The analogy between Israel occupying Palestine and Russia occupyinig Ukraine are just too in your face.

Theft is theft.And Stephen Kinnock was correct when he said trading with West Bank settlement companies was tantamount to dealing with the Proceeds of Crime even if this made the Board of Deputies ‘uncomfortable’ and Starmer’s leadership team had a fit of the vapours snd required him to ‘tone down’ his language.

And of course we all know now Israel is an Apartheid state.





