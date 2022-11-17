Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion





Unfortunately this so called “right of self determination” for zionist jews,comes not just at the expense of the right of the palestinians to their own equally valid right to self determination,but also sadly at the expense of their most basic human rights as well.

Zionism is a political ideology,and as such is not limited to the support/membership/participation of one ethnic or religious group.Indeed the so called “christian zionists” are an excellent example of this.By the same token there are also jews who condemn zionism.

To try and claim that criticism of zionism somehow equals “antisemitism”,is a bit like trying to claim that those who spoke out against apartheid were in fact nothing more than white hating racists,or that those who condemned fascism were motivated purely by their anti german/anti italian bigotry and prejudice.





Source link