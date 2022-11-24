Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 24, 2022 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Right on cue. I provide evidence, you deny it exists. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Gobble, gobble! Satellite spies Thanksgiving turkeys being 'pardoned' at White House (photos) next article Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry pushing for legal sports betting as spokesman for sportsbooks, pro teams coalition The author comredg you might also like Re: World Cup fans in Qatar learn about Islam Re: Does the FIFA World Cup tournament deserve $220bn from Qatar? Re: Egypt asks 11 Israel pilots to leave its territory Re: Netanyahu is turning Israel into an explosive banana republic Re: Israel to use Palestinian land seized in 1984 for illegal settlement outpost Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email