Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion





Then why was it referred to in Roman times as the 2nd Temple if there was not a first? The book looks interesting but I ask, what is the purpose of your digression and abbreviated quotes?

Adler goes on to say:

While these studies give us precious insight into the genesis (no pun intended) and subsequent editing of the biblical texts, they suffer from a critical flaw by assuming that once religious law was written down it was automatically known to the people and widely respected, Adler says.

In his book, Adler took a different approach to studying the roots of this religion. He collated information from extrabiblical texts and archaeological digs to understand when the Judeans first began observing en masse the commandments of the Torah.

“It is possible that the principles of Judaism were much older, that the texts that became scripture were much older, but I am asking here what were people doing,” Adler says. “Maybe the Torah was sitting on a shelf somewhere for centuries, but most people didn’t know it existed. People were not observing it until a very late time.”

How much of British law do you know? Are you suggesting that Britain is a myth?





