Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion





Bishop Tutu knew a lot about apartheid but little about Israel.

Justice Richard Goldstone knows a lot about both.

quote:

I know all too well the cruelty of South Africa’s

abhorrent apartheid system, under which human beings

characterized as black had no rights to vote,

hold political office, use “white” toilets or beaches, marry whites,

live in whites-only areas or even be there without a “pass.”

Blacks critically injured in car accidents were left to bleed to death

if there was no “black” ambulance to rush them to a “black” hospital.

“White” hospitals were prohibited from saving their lives.

In assessing the accusation that Israel pursues apartheid policies,

which are by definition primarily about race or ethnicity,

it is important first to distinguish between the situations in Israel,

where Arabs are citizens, and in West Bank areas that remain

under Israeli control in the absence of a peace agreement.

In Israel, there is no apartheid.

Nothing there comes close to the definition of apartheid

under the 1998 Rome Statute…

end quote





