Re: UK: Tabled amendment to controversial bill makes it hard for women escaping rape to secure refugee status





Refugee status has been extended out of recognition from the original criteria, some years ago. Let’s be honest, in the uk women can suffer rape, but they do not leave the country to claim refugee status elsewhere. There is no reciprocity in the case of rape, and this reciprocity concept should be applied so that refugee status is not frivolously given to foreigners. Another example is homosexuals suffering discrimination. Homosexuals may be discriminated in the uk, but they do not apply for refugee status abroad. It is crucial to remember that refugee status was never intended to be an invitation to stay in the Uk forever. Refugee status was intended to be a largely temporary grant of residence, until such time as the circumstance that forced exit from the originating country, no longer existed. There can be no argument this temporary status could be envisaged with the two examples given. So I think that refugee law should be looked at with a view to removing criteria, where there is no reason to think the UK shelter would be other than permanent.





