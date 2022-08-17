Re: UK: Sunak says Jerusalem is Israel’s ‘historic capital’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UK: Sunak says Jerusalem is Israel’s ‘historic capital’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 17, 2022 add comment 8 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest other than the sad, sad fact that there isn’t any Palestinian state in existence, you’re almost half-right Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hybrid Pathways is one of America's Fastest Growing Companies… next article Haggard Bill and Hillary Clinton stroll down beach during annual Hamptons getaway The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel, Turkiye announce normalisation agreement, return of ambassadors Re: The world lets Israel evade punishment for killing Palestinians Re: Israel admits to killing 5 children in a raid on a cemetery in Gaza Re: The world lets Israel evade punishment for killing Palestinians Re: The world lets Israel evade punishment for killing Palestinians Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email