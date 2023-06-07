Re: UK Prime Minister announces plans for two more barges to house 1,000 migrants





In contrast to the English working classes, the SNP makes noises about not attracting enough immigrants to settle north of the border. Bizarrely, a fair amount shortfall in immigration is due to the funding model adopted by Scottish universities which is, of course, quite different from the English version, and tends to suck in the greatest share of foreign students.

It would be quite unfair to exclude Northern Ireland and Wales from the opportunity to host asylum seekers. They are often more popular than second home owners coming in from England.

Under all circumstances, one must question the logic of hosting any asylum seekers in hotels in central London. Could it be the convenience of the commissioning officer of the Home Office?





