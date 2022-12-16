Re: UK pledges $16m to support Lebanon army





The £87m spent by the UK since 2009 on the LAF is nothing compared to the $510m PER YEAR wasted by the UN on UNIFIL which does absolutely nothing to prevent Hezbollah from acquiring weapons, which was the purpose of its mission. Zip. Nada. So unless UNIFIL is supplying targeting info to the IDF they can be sent home and their budget slashed to zero.

Method of financing: UNIFIL is funded through a separate account approved on an annual basis by the General Assembly. Approved budget: (07/2021–06/2022): $ 510,251,500 (A/RES/75/250B)

