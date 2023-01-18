Re: UK Minister reiterates support for 2-state solution





Vox populi vox dei? According to a recent 2021 poll by the Palestinian News Network, 93% of Jerusalem’s Arabs prefer Israeli rule.

No Arab leader when asked privately, and that included Sadat, according to former US President Carter in his 1982 memoir, was actually in favor of a Palestinian state. Sadat’s public position differed from his private one. Even so Sadat was brutally assassinated by the Muslim Brotherhood.

“I have never met an Arab leader that in private professed the desire for an independent Palestinian state.” Jimmy Carter, NYT, 1979

almost all the Arabs could see that an independent [Palestinian] nation in the heart of the Middle East might be a serious point of friction and a focus for radicalizing influence. … However, because of the powerful political influence of the PLO in international councils and the threat of terrorist attacks from some of its forces, few Arabs had the temerity to depart from their original position in a public statement – Jimmy Carter, “Keeping Faith”, 1982

The Abraham Accords are built on mutual interests and the two Palestinian governments, neither of which is legitimate at this point, nor do they have the support of their constituents, show no interest in peace. Nor do the chattering numpties in the peanut gallery like yourself. Building peace is a slow process that has no single fixed path. Your empty veto against it simply does not matter.





