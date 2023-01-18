Re: UK Minister reiterates support for 2-state solution

INDIANS (ET)Re: UK Minister reiterates support for 2-state solutionINDIANS (ET) by comredg on January 18, 2023 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Agreed but irrelevant unless you want to talk about the Abraham Accords.And it can work the other way too, as in Iran. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article BMI Imaging’s YouTube Channel, “The Digital Imaging Channel,”… next article Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky calls for speed from allies, writes letter to China’s Xi Jinping The author comredg you might also like Re: It has always been a ‘Religious War’: On Ben-Gvir and the adaptability of Zionism – Middle East Monitor Re: Will Bin Salman cancel his grandfather’s agreement with Roosevelt? – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel occupation forces bulldoze Greek Orthodox land in occupied Jerusalem Re: Iran to receive Russian Su-35 fighter jets in 3 months Re: Pressure mounts on Pret to ditch deal with apartheid Israel Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email