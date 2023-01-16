Re: UK Minister reiterates support for 2-state solution





It will never happen for just them. I predict that the next messiah will be the Mahdi who will come. He will arrive in Damascus, Syria, and shall be received with open arms by everybody except by the racist, evil zaionazees. A messiah has no religion, none. He comes according to the Epoch in which He is supposed to come.He is a messenger of the True Peace. Note well that it is the same pharisaic troublemakers (not the same ethnic group though) who have disturbed the peace in the Syro-Palestine Region…just like when JB and JC came to instill a shot of moral evolution. When the Prophet Mohammad(PBUH) came, the tlmdickhazars engaged in a war against these Arabs…Pathetic, soulless entities.

https://en.wikipedia.ORG/wiki/Arab%E2%80%93Khazar_wars

https://althistory.fandom.COM/wiki/Arab%E2%80%93Khazar_Wars_(Saracen_Jihad)

https://www.academia.EDU/638371/The_Possible_Reasons_for_the_Arab_Khazar_Wars





