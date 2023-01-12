Re: UK Minister reiterates support for 2-state solution

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UK Minister reiterates support for 2-state solutionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 12, 2023 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest They truly are Satan worshipping sorcerers. Well described Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Second batch of classified documents linked to Joe Biden found in new location next article Republican congresswoman blames Joe Biden for George Santos' fraud and lies The author comredg you might also like Re: UK government resettled no Afghan refugees under scheme, one year after launch Re: US Navy intercepts over 2,000 Iran assault rifles destined for Yemen Re: PA: Leaks disclose fierce battle over who will succeed Abbas Re: Israel demolishes two more Palestinian houses in occupied West Bank Re: PA: Leaks disclose fierce battle over who will succeed Abbas Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email