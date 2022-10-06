Re: UK ‘already owns land for embassy in Jerusalem’, pro-Israel group tells Tory MPs – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: UK ‘already owns land for embassy in Jerusalem’, pro-Israel group tells Tory MPs – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 6, 2022 add comment 28 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Both leaders vying for the Pm position in the Conservative party have the same position. Fatima dearie. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Business travellers expected to be targeted in Hong Kong’s airline ticket giveaway, industry leaders say, while urging authorities to include spending packages next article Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia The author comredg you might also like Re: 900 Palestinians in Israeli jail refuse meals to support inmates on hunger strike Re: UAE lobby's influence over France revealed in new report Re: Israel occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian in Nablus Re: Erdogan calls for hijab rights to be made constitutional Re: Israel detains Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email