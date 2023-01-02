Re: UAE president congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on forming new gov't

Part 4:

1903 announcement in the New York Times – Russian Favors Zionism

So long as Zionism consisted in the desire to create an independent State in Palestine and promised to organize the emigration in Russia of ascertain number

of its Jewish subjects, the Russian Government could very well be favorable to it. But from the moment that this principal object of Zionism is abandoned in order to be replaced by a simple propaganda of the national concentration of the Jews in Russia, it is natural that the Government cannot in any case tolerate this new departure of Zionism. It would not have any other result than to create groups of individuals, perfect strangers to and even hostile to the patriotic sentiments which constitute the strength of each State.