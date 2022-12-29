Re: UAE: Non-oil trade with Russia up 57%





White boy, the Palestinians that you are speaking about are only the 10% that remained and their descendants. Do you know why 90% of the indigenous population of Palestine fled? It had to do with Jewish penises. The European Jews were told to go around raping the Palestinian women because they reasoned that Arab honor would make the Palestinian families to feel humiliated if they were raped by the European Jews – and as word got around that the European Jews were going around raping the women, the people fled. And here you are someone who is related to the rapists trying to victimize the victims again. Shame on you.

https://bit.lY/3vocuXo





Source link