Re: Turning Israel into a Jewish theocracy

Rabbi Fishman

To the world at large the Jewish people after its terrible fall appeared like a scattered flock of wandering sheep. Such would, indeed, have been their fate had it not been for their great past in this country and their unquenchable hope of a coming restoration.

Shlomo Sand:

As an Israeli citizen, as a historian – I can tell you that 10 years ago I

believed that Judean society was exiled by the Romans. Discovering that it’s a myth, it

was shocking for me … Judaism there isn’t any traditional patriotism, any tradition of

homeland. Palestine, Judea, it wasn’t the homeland of the Jews. And I discovered that

the Christians were much more attached physically to the land. And very quickly I

discovered that the first Zionists were not Jews; they were your [British] ancestors. …I

mean morally it’s very difficult to say that I cannot accept the right of return of the

Palestinians: I am living on their land that was not paid for.

–Shlomo Sand, Jewish author of :The Invention of the Jewish People.