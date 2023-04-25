Re: Turkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu sets off from Istanbul for Black Sea

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Turkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu sets off from Istanbul for Black SeaMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 25, 2023 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Gawd. Now he’s following me around as well. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article AI may put half of China’s jobs at risk. We asked ChatGPT for career advice next article Is Bill Schuette going to run for U.S. Senate? The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel to deliver two satellites to Azerbaijan Re: 'Israel practices apartheid,' say Israeli law professors Re: Israel silences call to prayer from Al-Aqsa Mosque Re: Israel silences call to prayer from Al-Aqsa Mosque Re: Israel no longer the country 'my son died for': memorials marred by anger Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email