Mr Erdogan is the star of Humanitarian Aid. Let us not forget how the Turks helped the Irish during the famine, to the best of their ability, going beyond the Brits authority.

https://www.irishexaminer.COM/lifestyle/arid-20275281.html

https://www.irishcentral.COM/news/new-evidence-shows-turkey-delivered-food-to-ireland-during-the-famine-156681255-237507681





Source link