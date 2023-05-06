MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Turkiye set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins electionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 6, 2023 add comment 8 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Zionists handing out checks to US political leaders is identical to pedophiles handing out candy to children. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. next article Joe Biden's bizarre explanation for NOT attending King Charles' Coronation The author comredg you might also like Re: Turkiye set to keep strong Russia ties whoever wins election Re: Israel destroys 300 Palestinians homes in 3 months Re: Israel hoping for breakthrough with Saudis during US Security Advisor visit – official Re: Netanyahu unable to lead Israel: Bennett says Re: Israel hoping for breakthrough with Saudis during US Security Advisor visit – official Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email