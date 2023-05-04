Re: Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Israel top countries in Middle East to receive US visas in 2022





But Abraham, Isaac, Jacob were not from the Levant but from Ur, in Southern Iraq near Basra and they hated the Canaanite women. How did Levantine DNA enter their bloodstream since they only married their cousins and nieces.

Genesis 24:24 Abraham was now a very old man. The Lord had made him rich, and he was successful in everything he did. 2 One day, Abraham called in his most trusted servant and said to him, “Solemnly promise me 3 in the name of the Lord, who rules heaven and earth, that you won’t choose a wife for my son Isaac from the people here in the land of Canaan. 4 Instead, go back to the land where I was born and find a wife for him from among my relatives.”

Genesis 28:8 Esau already had several wives, but he realized at last how much his father hated the Canaanite women.





