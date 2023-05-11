Re: Turkiye rejected US proposal to send Russian S-400 defense system to Ukraine: Foreign minister

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Turkiye rejected US proposal to send Russian S-400 defense system to Ukraine: Foreign ministerMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 11, 2023 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Turks bot KaaN.. TFX fighter 2023.. much better then F35.. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Mr. Anil Bariki Joins Anblicks as Chief Data and Analytics Officer next article White House: Debt limit meeting pushed to next week as staff talks continue The author comredg you might also like Re: Cambridge Union criticised over Israel-Palestine debate name change Re: Israel has taken no accountability for killing 20 journalists, report finds Re: Israel has taken no accountability for killing 20 journalists, report finds Re: US lawmakers to introduce bill to combat normalisation with Syria Assad Re: Saudi Arabia to develop Madinah into a ‘modern Islamic and cultural destination’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email