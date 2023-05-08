Re: Turkiye rejected US proposal to send Russian S-400 defense system to Ukraine: Foreign minister

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Turkiye rejected US proposal to send Russian S-400 defense system to Ukraine: Foreign ministerMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 8, 2023 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Qin the global threat to stability is rooted in Zionism in Israel. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Canada expels Chinese diplomat accused of targeting MP Michael Chong next article White House: US will not normalize relations with Syria's Assad The author comredg you might also like Re: Memorial held for slain Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh Re: Cambridge Union criticised over Israel-Palestine debate name change Re: Israeli settlers set up new illegal outpost northeast of Jerusalem Re: Remembering the Russia-Turkiye war in 1877 and the Ottoman loss of the Balkan Re: Cambridge Union criticised over Israel-Palestine debate name change Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email