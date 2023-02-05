MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Turkiye interior minister to US ambassador: 'Take your dirty hands off Turkiye'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 5, 2023 add comment 26 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You sound more and more like Erdogan every day. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House says GOP bill would force 'one of the biggest Medicare benefit cuts' in history next article Heat caused by climate change poses additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors: Hillary Clinton The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel's licensing of firearms to civilians to fuel violence: UN Re: Cancer patients in Gaza denied treatment by Israel Re: British Labour MP brands Israeli government ‘fascist’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Jordan King says Jerusalem for Hashemite family a personal matter, not a political one Re: Israeli settlers blame Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem synagogue attack Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email