Re: Turkiye intelligence agency exposes ‘ghost’ network of Mossad operatives – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Turkiye intelligence agency exposes ‘ghost’ network of Mossad operatives – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 3, 2023 add comment 30 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Expulsion needed. It should have been done long ago. They commute back and forth at free will, mainly to buy gold. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Harvard legacy admissions challenged after US Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action next article In Nogales, White House official touts vehicle scanners to combat fentanyl smuggling The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel seeks law to ensure all foreign officials declare it a Jewish state Re: Israel, not Arafat, scuppered Clinton-led peace deal Re: Israel, not Arafat, scuppered Clinton-led peace deal Re: Israel seeks to jail under 14s accused of terror-related offences Re: Israel’s military wreaks havoc in Jenin raid – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email