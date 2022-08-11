Re: Turkiye FM: We defend Turkish Cypriots’ ‘usurped rights’ – Middle East Monitor





…let me guess, the Foreign Minister also defends the Alevi just as well as he does the Turkish Cypriots, being both’s representative.

And i ask then, who are the “Cypriot Turks” to Mr. Cavusoglu, because it is they who are so willing to accept Turkey’s dictates?

Turkish Cypriots do not want Turkey to forbid them to “be” who they are, to speak and associate as Cypriots; usurped of their rights long ago when both “Greeks” and “Turks” went on their murderous rampages, for “Greekness” and “Turkishness”.

Who were/are their victims, i ask? But for the most part unarmed and civilian, as well as Cypriots more reasoned; not each other.

…their Basic Human Rights (like all Cypriots) were removed from them as Individuals with such an identity dismissed.

…so too their choices as Persons, what is the “Protocol”?





