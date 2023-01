Re: Turkiye DM: Greece pushing migrants in Aegean Sea towards us





I address your points Mr. Principles.. You are such a deluded coward you can’t even face mine. Still no comment on Turkish hypocrisy. Do as I say not as I do, So original.

The Guardian – “Afghan refugees accuse Turkey of violent illegal pushbacks. “Migrants, many fleeing the Taliban regime, claim they are being beaten, harassed and turned back by Turkish border forces”

HRW – “Turkish Soldiers Beat, Push Afghan Asylum Seekers Back to Iran. Authorities Deny Afghans Right to Seek Asylum”





