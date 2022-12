“There are no fascists in Türkiye”

MHP’s leader Devlet Bahçeli was the founder of the fascist terrorist organization Grey Wolves Over the years the Grey Wolves have attacked and murdered how many people Slayer? They’ve even murdered moderate Turks. Even as leader as MHP he uses racist rhetoric. Greece banned Golden Dawn whereas as MHP is AKP’s partner. Erdogan sees nothing wrong with having fascists as part of his coalition. There is an old saying… you are who your friends are.





