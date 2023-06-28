Re: Turkiye condemns Israel new settlement plan in West Bank





Do you mean to say that the Apartheid entity abides by the “Rules-based International Order” ? Read:

Operating Outside the Rule of Law: Washington Pressures International Criminal Court

By Philip Giraldi

June 05, 2020 – There is apparently no limit to what the United States and Israel can get away with without any consequences. The United States has been waging devastating economic warfare against Iran and Venezuela while also blaming China for a global health crisis that it is unwilling to help address due to its withdrawal from the World Health Organization. Israel meanwhile is planning on illegally annexing significant parts of the Palestinian West Bank in July, with a green light from the Trump Administration, and no one in Europe or elsewhere is even interested in initiating serious sanctions that might lead to the postponing of that decision. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has even stated flatly that the remaining Palestinians who would be annexed will not become Israeli citizens – they will instead be “subjects” of the Jewish state with no guaranteed rights or privileges. …..





