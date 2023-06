THE . TRUTH . AND . REALITY . says:

The End Stage of American Empire

by William J. Astore and Tom Engelhardt

Posted on June 07, 2023

All around us things are falling apart. Collectively, Americans are experiencing national and imperial decline. Can America save itself? Is this country, as presently constituted, even worth saving?……

https://original.Antiwar.Com/william_astore/2023/06/06/the-end-stage-of-american-empire/





Source link