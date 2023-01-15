Re: Turkiye calls for Sweden to fight PKK provocations





Seems to pretty much everyone in the rest of the world it’s actually the Turkish state that has a problem between distinguishing between PKK and any Kurds looking for independent state.

“You need a good 🇹🇷 lesson.”

Still waiting for Erdogan to launch his missiles at Athens and “come in the night”? . What’s the delay? Oh right. Even Erdogan isn’t stupid enough to attack an EU and NATO member after the mess he’s made of Turkey’s reputation these last few years. Threats for internal consumption by extreme nationalists like you. But hey if you want to attack Greece by all means go for it. It will end up with any NATO states that have been playing realpolitik by refusing to criticize Erdogan’s threats 100 percent backing Greece.

.





Source link