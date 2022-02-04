close
Re: Turkiye calls for international probe on Greek push backs after migrant deaths near border

The international community should investigate the Turks who push and permit illegal immigrants to breach the territory of the sovereign state of Greece.

Turks are making lots of money off the grief of Arab immigrants trying to escape life in Arab or Turkish ruled territory. The international community should impose a maritime and air blockade against Turkey until he stops creating refugees in Syria and other areas and grants the Kurds independence. The Turks are the criminals here not the Greeks



