close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Turkiye agrees to withdraw military from northern Syria, following tripartite reconciliation talks

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 21 views
no thumb


there is no kurdish only Khoonis terorist french terorisy armenian terorist Christian facist teroist are there



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response