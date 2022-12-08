Re: Turkish opposition MP placed in intensive care after Turkiye Parliament brawl

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Turkish opposition MP placed in intensive care after Turkiye Parliament brawlMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 8, 2022 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Khazar just wants acceptance in the Middle East where he does not belong. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article NTSCOM Selects Dubber for Unified Recording & Conversational… next article An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Morocco rewrites history to join usual suspects in hunt for World Cup glory Re: Hamas unveils its new 35th Anniversary logo Re: EU freezes cooperation with Israel Police Re: Hamas unveils its new 35th Anniversary logo Re: EU freezes cooperation with Israel Police Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email