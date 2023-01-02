Re: Turkish foreign minister to attend football legend Pele's funeral in Brazil

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Turkish foreign minister to attend football legend Pele's funeral in BrazilMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 2, 2023 add comment 26 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Politico your supremacist colors are showing. The source of your propaganda is a pariah state. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Coronavirus: Chinese revellers pack public squares to see off 2022 and 3 years of zero-Covid next article Letters to the Editor: George Santos isn't alone. Remember Joe Biden in the 1980s? The author comredg you might also like Re: 14.3m Palestinians around the world, report reveals Re: Culture of hope: 2022 and the margins of victory in Palestine Re: 14.3m Palestinians around the world, report reveals Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Greece moves to postpone major arms purchase Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email