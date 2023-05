We don’t want to see fake news about candidates including uploading of ‘deep fake’ videos nor do we want the media declaring victory to one particular candidate when the result is far from clear. Just vote with your feet and ignore the propaganda being made by candidates against their opposing MPs. Erdoğan looking to spend big in certain areas with KK wishing to restore a social balance in the judiciary and restore orthodox independence of Central Bank of Türkiye. Can shared power work?





Source link