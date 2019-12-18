Re: Turkey’s effort to delimit its maritime boundaries have prompted a colonial response





Turkey’s efforts to delimit its maritime boundaries have prompted a colonial response

There is only one country in the region which has colonial aspirations

1) The one which continues to occupy parts of Armenia

2) The one which continues to occupy parts of Greece

3) The one which continues to occupy half of Cyprus

4) The one which has recently invaded Syria in 3 different locations and ethnically cleansed the people who have lived there for thousands of years and replaced them with Jihadists from Syria.

5) The one which has recently declared all the water around Cyprus as belonging to it.

6) The same one which last week decided to help itself to the seas off Crete, Rhodes and others





