Re: Turkey unveils first fully homemade car in $3.7bn bet on electric

Congratulation Turkey on a truely monumental and well thought out plan, obviously years involved in planning and development.

Now, hopefully, we don’t have to suffer any more hasbara shoved down our throats about the alleged up-start nation and just how “innovative” and “vibrant” that alleged “nation” is purported to be.

Don’t expect the fawning attention of the MSM, Turkey will need its own equally innovative marketing strategy. I imagine there will be opportunities for licensed co-production from Malaysia for example.

Good luck.



