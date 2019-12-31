Re: Turkey, Libya foil plot in the East Mediterranean, says Erdogan





Libya doesn’t have a government … it’s got a CIVIL WAR … full stop

Any deal signed with Turkey is inconsequential and non-binding … full stop

Turkey is attempting to ‘TAKE’ something away from Greece/Cyprus/Egypt/Israel

The EU and the World Community is FULLY AWARE of the issues at play …

Turkey is attempting to push its sovereignty from Libya through to Turkey … an impossibility without trampling on the rights of other states …

Sanctions seem appropriate as a FIRST STEP … the next step is defeat of the GNA … the last step is armed conflict …





