Re: Turkey Finance Minister claims US Federal Reserve is owned by five families





How is it a conspiracy theory that the Federal reserve is a private corporation when USA Courts Ruled the Federal Reserve is Privately Owned corporation????? It was the Federal Reserve itself that argued it was a private corporation in this case. Was the Federal reserve lying?

Nothing beats the voluntary confession!

Case Reveals Fed’s Status as a Private Institution

Below are excerpts from a court case proving the Federal Reserve system’s status. As you will see, the court ruled that the

Federal Reserve Banks are “independent, privately owned and locally controlled corporations”, and there is not sufficient “federal

government control over ‘detailed physical performance’ and ‘day to day operation’” of the Federal Reserve Bank for it to be considered a

federal agency:

Lewis v. United States, 680 F.2d 1239 (1982)

John L. Lewis, Plaintiff/Appellant, v United States of America, Defendant/Appellee.

No. 80-5905 United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit.

Submitted March 2, 1982.

Decided April 19, 1982.

As Amended June 24, 1982.

Plaintiff, who was injured by vehicle owned and operated by a federal reserve bank, brought action alleging jurisdiction under the Federal

Tort Claims Act. The United States District Court for the Central District of California, David W. Williams, J., dismissed holding that

federal reserve bank was not a federal agency within meaning of Act and that the court therefore lacked subject-matter jurisdiction. Appeal was taken.

The Court of Appeals, Poole, Circuit Judge, held that federal reserve banks are not federal instrumentalities for purposes of the Act,

but are independent, privately owned and locally controlled corporations.

Affirmed.

1. United States

There are no sharp criteria for determining whether an entity is a federal agency within meaning of the Federal Tort Claims Act, but

critical factor is existence of federal government control over “detailed physical performance” and “day to day operation” of an entity.

The common claim that the Fed is accountable to the government, because it is required to report to Congress on its activities annually,

is incorrect. The reports to Congress mean little unless what the Chairman reports can be verified by complete records. From its founding

to this day, the Fed has never undergone a complete independent audit. Congress time after time has requested that the Fed voluntarily submit to a complete audit, and every time, it refuses.

Those in the know about the Fed, realize that it does keep certain records secret. The soon-to-be-former Chairman of the House Banking

Committee, Henry Gonzales, has spoken on record repeatedly about how the Fed at one point says it does not have certain requested records, and then it is found through investigation that it in fact does have those records, or at least used to. It would appear that the Fed Chairman can say anything he wants to to Congress, and they’ll have to accept what he says, because verification of what he says is not always possible.





