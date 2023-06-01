close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Tunisia: Subjugating the courts is key to Saeid's power grab

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 35 views
no thumb


Who elected President Kais Saied? Was he the best candidate on the list? Was this on his manifesto?



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response