Re: Tunisia: special prayer made for rain

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Tunisia: special prayer made for rainMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 31, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Did the god of rain and thunder, Baal, answer their prayers? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel hands 4-year jail term to Palestinian footballer next article Indonesia halts overcrowded music festival amid stampedes, injuries, fainting The author comredg you might also like Re: Malaysia is not a playground for the Israel-Hamas, or any other, conflict Re: Individuals’ violence is indicative of Israel’s colonial violence – Middle East Monitor Re: Assassinations do not stop the resistance Re: Lebanon’s Aoun accepts gov’t resignation before leaving office – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel hands 4-year jail term to Palestinian footballer Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email