Re: Tunisia National Salvation Front: ‘We do not seek to restore Ennahda to power’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Tunisia National Salvation Front: ‘We do not seek to restore Ennahda to power’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 22, 2022 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest What Islamists?And the Fromt ceased to exist years ago. BS story! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article The economic ties that bind China next article The GOP doubles down on anti-law enforcement rhetoric amid surging threats The author comredg you might also like Re: Germany: Police open investigation into ‘50 Holocausts’ Abbas remarks – Middle East Monitor Re: Oman refuses to open airspace to Israel due to pressure from Iran, report says Re: US "concerned" over Israel raids on Palestinian NGOs, admitting lack of evidence for terror claims Re: Activists demand justice after police assault Palestinian-American teen Re: Oman refuses to open airspace to Israel due to pressure from Iran, report says Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email