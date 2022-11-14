Re: Tunisia: Ennahda condemns official ‘courtesy’ towards Israel at COP27 – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET)Re: Tunisia: Ennahda condemns official ‘courtesy’ towards Israel at COP27 – Middle East MonitorINDIANS (ET) by comredg on November 14, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest LOL, let me get this straight .. all this outrage because two people smiled at one another ? Hahahahaha Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Over 1,500 Native Veterans Participate in Dedication Ceremony for the National Native American Veterans Memorial next article Re: Israel: far right proposal to change racist law to block 3m ‘non-halakhic’ Jews – Middle East Monitor The author comredg you might also like Re: Turkish FM discusses Ukraine war with Estonian, Latvian counterparts Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government? Re: Australian MP, Andrew Wilkie, speaks up for Palestine Re: Arafat death has had no real investigation, claims former PA minister Re: Direct Tel Aviv-Doha flights to operate during World Cup Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email