Re: Tunisia activists: 'US Embassy shows solidarity with abused women, but what about women in Palestine?'





HRW 2006: “A significant number of women and girls in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) are victims of violence perpetrated by family members and intimate partners. While there is increasing recognition of the problem and some Palestinian Authority (PA) officials have indicated their support for a more forceful response, little action has been taken to seriously address these abuses. Indeed, there is some evidence the level of violence is getting worse while the remedies available to victims are being further eroded.”

2011 the Palestinian Central Bureau Statistics reported that 37.5% of Palestinian women were subject to gender related violence. The bureau’s 2019 report found that rate had increased to over 59%.

So maybe the US embassy should be specifically calling out Palestinian society for their vicious treatment of women in Palestinian society.





