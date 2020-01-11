Re: Trump has no idea what he has done by killing Soleimani





Well goodness, Charlie! You sound really agitated. Perhaps I should give you some space and time to stew in your anger. Should I?

While I await your answer, let’s cover some of the points you’ve just cited. Are you angry that some scholars refer to the three groupings of territories mentioned in Article 22 of LON Covenant as groups “A”, “B”, and “C”? -Or are you angry that Palestine Territory is a member of the first grouping which is recognized by LON as provisional states? Please clarify.

“You have never been able to prove that the LON intended an “Arab State” anywhere within the borders of the Mandate.”

Remember, the Mandate you speak of came AFTER Covenant Article 22. It was not a matter of intent for Article 22, but simple recognition of fact.

“You have never provided proof that the LON or the British gave any meaning to “National Home””as anything other than a ‘State’.”

And you have never proved LON meant a state by “National Home” when they obviously could have used the word *state* if they intended such. Here the onus is on you.

“You have never been able to prove that the LON meant for an ‘autonomous’ Jewish area within a larger ‘Arab State’ in the Mandate area.”

True, -although that is the only alternative after one accepts the conclusion of Covenant Article 22 that Palestine Territory was a provisional state (being over 80 percent Arab at the time Article 22 was written.)

“You have never been able to prove that (UN Resolution) 181 actually created an ‘Arab State’ or that it is still ‘Valid’ .”

181 did not create states, although it called for creation of 2 states. That call is still valid, and Israel cited 181 in it’s declaration of independence. I suggested if 181 is good enough for Israel to cite it, then it is good enough for the Palestinians as well.

“What is it like to support a ’cause’ that can only be supported by lies?”

I imagine I should ask you that. How would you answer?





