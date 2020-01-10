Re: Trump floats expanding NATO to add Middle East





I wonder which “Middle Eastern nations” Trump has in mind.

First of all, it is questionable whether the states in the middle east, and particularly the Levant, are nation states at all, or simply the political entities established of the break up of the Ottoman Empire 100 years ago. The situation is reminiscent of the ethnic and national jumble sale in Eastern Europe the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman Empires collapsed.

The we must consider the Kurds, or indeed the Palestinians, who are nations without a state of their own.

With ongoing belligerence, internally and externally, normalised it is hard to know if we won’t end up with two or more middle eastern nations going to war against each other, leaving NATO in the same powerless situation as seen back when Greece and Turkey were fighting each other. Or what might happen when civil unrest within member states breaks out.

As usual, Trump is talking nonsense, demonstrating his lack of awareness that regional geopolitics can be very different from the comfortable world in which he lives: that is a world where everyone lives peaceably within their own little envelope of a state.

Has he never heard of “failed states”?





