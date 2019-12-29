Re: Trump demonstrates again why Zionism is anti-Semitism





You mean the George C. Marshall who thought that supporting Zionism in Palestine and recognizing a Zionist colonial state there would be an historic blunder? THAT George Marshall?

Please DO pretend to have read Morris. The strategic and material balance in 1948 was so heavily weighted towards the colonists as to make the outcome secure, no matter the propaganda.

‘The Army called “Haganah”‘

NYT, 29 Feb 1948

‘Nobody knows its full strength, let alone its membership rolls. But it is no amateur army. It has a nucleus of 30,000 men who served in the British forces. Three thousand of them served in the RAF, including more than forty pilots. More than 300 served in the commandos and 4,000 in the Jewish Brigade in action in Italy.

The British estimate Haganah’s active membership at anywhere from 60,000 to 80,000. One of its important officers said in December that 70,000 was a fair estimate, but that for “security reasons” he was unable to disclose what portion of those were first-line fighters and how many were secondary.’

There was no defenseless ‘Jewish’ David facing off an evil Arab, genocidal onslaught. In point of fact, the Arab League’s police action was wholly legal. It’s the reason why it was never condemned by the UN as an aggression. The aggressors were the colonists illegally declaring an ethnic state while driving as many non-Jews from the land as they could.

I get that you pretend to have read actual sources, but this is a joke.





