MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Trump demonstrates again why Zionism is anti-SemitismMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on December 24, 2019 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Moose-For-Brains. Take my advise and to use your horns to satisfy sheep and goats. You are ignorant about humanity. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Trump demonstrates again why Zionism is anti-Semitism next article Paty Cantú enseña su cuerpazo en ajustada tanga The author admin you might also like Re: Labour’s ‘anti-Semitism crisis’ will continue until all pro-Palestine members are silenced Re: Trump demonstrates again why Zionism is anti-Semitism Re: On the Road to Gaza: The Freedom Flotilla Will Sail Again Re: Trump demonstrates again why Zionism is anti-Semitism Re: Israel wants $150bn compensation for Jews who left Arab countries Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email